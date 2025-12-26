South Texas HS football coach injured after shooting with Brownsville police, authorities say

Brownsville police investigating a shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 24, in the 5500 block of Rawhide Drive.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A South Texas high school assistant football coach is in custody after shooting at police officers in Brownsville, according to authorities.

Gerardo Enrique Garcia, 41, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault against police and family.

Recommended Videos

Brownsville police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Rawhide Drive on Christmas Eve following a domestic disturbance.

Garcia had shot toward a vehicle with his wife and child inside. Neither was hit by gunfire, police said.

When authorities arrived, they found Garcia standing in the middle of the street. Garcia shot at officers, but was struck at least once by an officer, a Facebook post from the department said.

Garcia’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was later taken into custody. In total, Garcia is facing the following charges:

Seven counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer

Two counts of aggravated assault family violence

Two counts of unlawful restraint

One count of discharging a firearm in municipality

One count of criminal mischief

A source confirmed to KSAT on Friday afternoon that Garcia is an assistant football coach and head coach of the boys track and field program at Rivera Early College High School in Brownsville.

A Brownsville ISD spokesperson also identified Garcia in a statement to KRGV, the ABC affiliate in the Rio Grande Valley.

“The Brownsville Independent School District can confirm that an employee from Rivera Early College High School was involved in an officer-involved shooting this morning,” the district said in a statement. “In accordance with district policies, we cannot comment further as this is a personnel matter. The situation is currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.”

Brownsville police said the Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation into the shooting. The officer who shot Garcia has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to KRGV.

Read more: