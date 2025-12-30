Skip to main content
Local News

Teen denied release after pepper-spray attack on River Walk barge

Kasidy Trevino, 17, was on probation when the alleged attack took place

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying several people on a River Walk boat last month was denied release on Monday.

Kasidy Luz Trevino was denied release following her arrest for pepper-spraying at least eight people, including a 3-year-old child and an older adult, on a river barge downtown.

Trevino faces one count of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent, a third-degree felony, according to Bexar County jail records.

San Antonio police said the incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, on a barge in the 500 block of the River Walk.

Multiple passengers told SAPD officers that Trevino was asked to turn down her loud phone. The boat operator also asked Trevino to lower the volume and stopped the boat to let her exit, according to an SAPD report.

After leaving the boat, police said Trevino began threatening those still on board before pepper-spraying the victims and fleeing the scene.

Several victims reported injuries, including pain, burning sensations, and prolonged difficulty breathing, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Footage posted to TikTok showed people disembarking from the boat, which appeared to be docked between East Crockett Street and East Commerce Street.

Trevino’s probation officer and an SAPD officer recognized her in the video and alerted police. Crime Stoppers of San Antonio also received multiple tips identifying Trevino as the suspect.

Monday’s hearing was the first time in front of a juvenile judge since her arrest. She was denied release and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 8 for another detention hearing.

