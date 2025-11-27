Locals, tourists react after teen accused of pepper spraying people on River Walk barge turns herself in

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has turned herself in after allegedly pepper spraying eight people on a River Walk barge earlier this month, including a toddler.

Kasidy Luz Trevino, 17, was charged with a count of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A Misdemeanor, and two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent, which is a third-degree felony.

On Nov. 15, police said Trevino was on the barge when several people asked her to turn down the volume on her phone.

A viral TikTok video with millions of views captured the moment she was asked to leave, and when witnesses said she threatened them and fired off pepper spray. It hit eight people, including a toddler seen wiping their eyes afterward.

KSAT went out to the River Walk to see how people felt now that Trevino has turned herself in.

“That’s wild to see a child the same age as my kids,” said Hailey Chack, who was visiting San Antonio from Dallas.

When she saw the TikTok video, she said she felt Trevino’s reaction was unwarranted.

“It didn’t seem like there was a huge threat. Pepper spray should be if you’re alone and you know for sure you’re getting attacked,” Chack said.

Other tourists agreed.

“It should only be if you’re actually in danger and someone is actually trying to hurt you,” said Jess from Florida.

“Somebody should make her accountable for spraying that child and spraying multiple people,” said Deborah from Memphis.

San Antonio locals Paul and Angel were glad to hear Trevino turned herself in.

“People are coming out here to enjoy themselves; they’re coming out here to visit, they’re coming out here for the holidays,” Paul said. “It’s a no-no. You’re supposed to be on your best behavior down here. It’s our city, we want to have it clean, we want to have it nice. We want to have people come back and visit.”

Everyone KSAT spoke with said they still feel safe on the River Walk.

“I’ve never felt unsafe here,” Chack said.

“It’s always been nice and beautiful here. It was really just that one incident,” Angel said.

The locals hope this whole thing turns into a lesson.

“We all make mistakes, and in the future, I think it will be a learning experience for her,” Paul said.

Police said it was Trevino’s probation officer who recognized her in the TikTok video. KSAT has asked police about what will happen to Trevino next.

