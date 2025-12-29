Skip to main content
Local News

Police search for suspect in murder of Rio Grande Valley businessman, Abbott appointee

Eddy Betancourt, 61, was found dead in McAllen, Texas

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Eddy Betancourt, 61 (Hidalgo County)

MCALLEN, Texas – A prominent businessman and member of various Hidalgo County and McAllen committees was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the McAllen Police Department said.

Eddy Betancourt, 61, was found dead after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ware Road in McAllen, police said. Betancourt’s last known address is in Mission, Texas.

McAllen police are searching for Reynaldo Mata-Rios, the alleged suspect in the shooting, according to KRGV. Police issued a warrant for murder and said that Mata-Rios’ last known address was in Pharr, Texas.

Anyone with any information on Mata-Rios’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 955-687-8477.

Reynaldo Mata-Rios, 60 (McAllen Police Department)

Betancourt served as the vice-chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District and was appointed to the Texas Facilities Commission by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Betancourt was president of both R&B General Construction Co., Inc. and National Tire and Wheel, LLC. He was also a member of the McAllen Board of Realtors, National Board of Realtors and ENACTUS Advisory Board, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Betancourt’s biography on the Texas State Directory’s website was updated to reflect an open position in the commissioner role.

A statement written in the personal information section read, “Hidalgo County joins the Mission community in mourning the loss of Eddy Betancourt, a respected businessman and dedicated public servant.”

As of Monday afternoon, the webpage has been removed, and there is no longer any mention of Betancourt on the directory.

“On behalf of Hidalgo County, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and many friends of Eddy Betancourt. Eddy was a tireless advocate for our community,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said in a social post. “His leadership, generosity, and passion for service made a lasting impact on our county. He will be remembered with great respect and gratitude.”

