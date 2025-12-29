New Braunfels police searching for shooting suspect

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a shooting suspect.

Carl Randal McBride, 51, was identified as the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Dec. 21, NBPD said.

NBPD said the shooting happened in the overnight hours that Sunday in the 200 block of North West End Avenue.

An adult male was shot and taken to a hospital in San Antonio, police said.

McBride is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. NBPD said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police advised that if McBride is found, call 911 and do not approach the suspect.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-TIPS (8477), online or by using the P3 Tips app.

Comal County Crime Stoppers offers a standard reward of $4,000 for information of any crime that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

