Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in New Braunfels, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Friday evening in New Braunfels has died, according to a news release from the city.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Interstate 35 North.

The City of New Braunfels said the pedestrian was in the roadway when a vehicle traveling on the I-35 frontage road struck him.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Despite life-saving efforts, the release states the man died due to his injuries on Sunday.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges are anticipated for the driver.

The New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

