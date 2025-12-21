Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the woman was seen walking southbound on Roosevelt Avenue when a gray Dodge Charger hit her. Witnesses reported she was walking in the roadway outside a crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene but later returned and cooperated with investigators, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

