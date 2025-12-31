Port San Antonio among work sites for Boeing’s $2B contract for B-52 engine program

FILE - Two Air Force B-52s will undergo radar modernization at Port San Antonio. This is the first time this work has been done on this aircraft.

SAN ANTONIO – Port San Antonio is among the sites where Boeing Defense Systems will work on the $2.04 billion B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that Port San Antonio would be working on the nation’s oldest bomber aircraft through at least 2033 under a new contract with the Pentagon.

The contract includes system integration, modification and testing of two B-52 aircraft with new engines and associated subsystems, according to a news release from the Department of Defense.

Earlier this month, Boeing completed ground integration and initial system checks for the B-52’s new radar system at Port San Antonio, according to Boeing. This radar upgrade is part of broader modernization efforts to keep the aircraft operational “through 2050 and beyond.”

Aside from work performance taking place in San Antonio, it will also happen in Oklahoma City, Seattle and Indianapolis, with completion expected by May 31, 2033.

The program will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds totaling nearly $35.8 million.

Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma is overseeing the contract, according to the release.

KSAT has reached out to Port San Antonio for additional information.

