US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A U.S. Army veteran says wilderness therapy helped him find stability after struggling to adjust to civilian life.

Ernest Tellez, of Corpus Christi, deployed four times during more than seven years of service. He describes wilderness therapy as a program that removes participants from daily routines and places them in nature with a group and a licensed therapist.

Like many veterans KSAT has spoken with, Tellez said returning home was a challenge. He credits wilderness therapy with teaching him new coping skills and giving him a new perspective.

“Once they go through the program, and they’re there for months, they come out with new coping skills — a new lease on life — ready to take on the world,” Tellez said. “When I came out of that industry, I just wondered why there aren’t more programs like this for veterans. It just made sense to me.”

Tellez said several nonprofits currently offer wilderness therapy programs for veterans, including Therapeutic Recreation Group, Operation Path Forward and Huts for Vets.

He also said he believes the Department of Veterans Affairs does not use nature-based therapies enough.

“I don’t feel the VA utilizes wilderness therapy or nature therapy enough,” Tellez said, referencing his own experiences at the Audie Murphy VA Medical Center in San Antonio.

According to Tellez, therapists who accompany participants provide guidance and support during the programs.

“They’re there if you have questions or if you want to go further than just experiencing nature,” Tellez said.

Tellez said he is in the process of starting his own wilderness therapy program for veterans. For now, he is focused on spreading awareness.

“My hope is to have this program running so veterans have another avenue,” he said.

