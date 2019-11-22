Photos: Fall foliage creating postcard-worthy views at Texas state parks
Here’s where to head outdoors this fall season
SAN ANTONIO – Oh, the hues of yellow, orange and red.
Fall colors are painting over Texas state parks, and the views are nothing short of extraordinary.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is regularly updating its Flickr page with photos of fall sights around state parks, from the Hill Country to North Texas.
See some photos of state parks during this fall season below:
Devils River State Natural Area near Del Rio, Inks Lake State Park near Burnet and South Llano River State Park in Junction are among Central and South Texas parks that are flashing fall colors right now.
For those who want to visit a state park for a day, TPWD recommends reserving a spot online prior to heading out.
Save the Day passes are available for each state park, and reservations can be made for a morning or afternoon arrival.
Popular parks like Garner State Park and Lost Maples State Natural Area often reach capacity early and close, according to TPWD.
Reservations for overnight camping can be made online as well.
Here are some of the Texas state parks that are worth the drive to see fall colors:
- Garner State Park, Concan: About 90 miles from San Antonio
- Lost Maples State Natural Area, near Vanderpool: About 100 miles from San Antonio
- Palmetto State Park, Gonzales: About 70 miles from San Antonio
- Devil’s River State Natural Area, new Del Rio: About 215 miles from San Antonio
- Inks Lake State Park, Burnet: About 100 miles from San Antonio
- Colorado Bend State Park, Bend: About 146 miles from San Antonio
- South Llano River State Park, Junction: About 120 miles from San Antonio
- Lake Somerville State Park, Somerville: About 150 miles from San Antonio
- Daingerfield State Park, northeast of Tyler: About 380 miles from San Antonio
- Caddo Lake State Park: northeast of Tyler: About 370 miles from San Antonio
- Lake Bob Sandlin State Park, north of Tyler: About 370 miles from San Antonio
- Ray Roberts Lake State Park, north of Dallas-Fort Worth: About 320 miles from San Antonio
- Sheldon Lake State Park, Houston: About 210 miles from San Antonio
Have more options for fall camping spots? Let us know in the comments section.
