SAN ANTONIO – Oh, the hues of yellow, orange and red.

Fall colors are painting over Texas state parks, and the views are nothing short of extraordinary.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is regularly updating its Flickr page with photos of fall sights around state parks, from the Hill Country to North Texas.

See some photos of state parks during this fall season below:

Full Screen 1 / 8 A photo of Devils River State Natural Area taken in November 2019.

Devils River State Natural Area near Del Rio, Inks Lake State Park near Burnet and South Llano River State Park in Junction are among Central and South Texas parks that are flashing fall colors right now.

For those who want to visit a state park for a day, TPWD recommends reserving a spot online prior to heading out.

Save the Day passes are available for each state park, and reservations can be made for a morning or afternoon arrival.

Popular parks like Garner State Park and Lost Maples State Natural Area often reach capacity early and close, according to TPWD.

Reservations for overnight camping can be made online as well.

Here are some of the Texas state parks that are worth the drive to see fall colors:

Garner State Park, Concan: About 90 miles from San Antonio

Lost Maples State Natural Area, near Vanderpool: About 100 miles from San Antonio

Palmetto State Park, Gonzales: About 70 miles from San Antonio

Devil’s River State Natural Area, new Del Rio: About 215 miles from San Antonio

Inks Lake State Park, Burnet: About 100 miles from San Antonio

Colorado Bend State Park, Bend: About 146 miles from San Antonio

South Llano River State Park, Junction: About 120 miles from San Antonio

Lake Somerville State Park, Somerville: About 150 miles from San Antonio

Daingerfield State Park, northeast of Tyler: About 380 miles from San Antonio

Caddo Lake State Park: northeast of Tyler: About 370 miles from San Antonio

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park, north of Tyler: About 370 miles from San Antonio

Ray Roberts Lake State Park, north of Dallas-Fort Worth: About 320 miles from San Antonio

Sheldon Lake State Park, Houston: About 210 miles from San Antonio

