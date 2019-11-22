SAN ANTONIO – The coolest spot in San Antonio, the Rotary Ice Rink, is set to open a full three days early and will be free for ice skaters next weekend at Travis Park.

Skaters can take to the ice Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at no charge thanks to H-E-B, according to Rotary Club of San Antonio President Brandon Logan.

Photos show ice rink construction underway at Travis Park

The rink will open in the afternoon in conjunction with the Tree Lighting Celebration, which will take place Nov. 29 from 3-6 p.m.

H-E-B will provide free VIA bus rides to the tree lighting as well as free ice skating to guests from 3-5:30 p.m.

San Antonio’s 50-foot Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park

Santa Claus will also be making a special visit to the park during the celebration, which will feature family-friendly activities like cookie decorating, holiday crafts and a special area where visitors can write letters to Santa.