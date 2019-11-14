Photos show ice rink construction underway at Travis Park

Construction of the Rotary Ice Rink in Travis Park is officially underway.

More than 25,000 ice skaters are expected to take to the ice in downtown San Antonio from Dec. 2 until the end of January.

Tickets for the rink will be $10 per person, skate rentals will cost $4 per person. Proceeds from the rink will fund initiatives for the Rotary Club, including the Youth Educational College Scholarship and Snack Pak 4 kids.

Rotary Ice Rink in Travis Park (Rotary Club of San Antonio)

Season passes will also be available for purchase and there will be themed nights and specials.

Every Monday will be military appreciation night, Tuesday nights will be cheap skate night and Wednesday nights are date night.

There will be movie screenings select Thursdays and skating with Santa Claus on select Saturdays, according to the Rotary Ice Rink website.

Hours for the ice rink will be as follows:

Regular Hours

• Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

• Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

• Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.

School Holidays: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• December: 23, 26, 27, 30

• January: 2, 3

Special Dates:

• Christmas Eve (December 24): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Christmas Day (December 25): 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• New Year’s Eve (December 31): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• New Year’s Day (January 1): 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Martin Luther King Day (January 20): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

