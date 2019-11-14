Santikos Galaxy Theater to reopen after extensive remodeling

Santikos Galaxy Theater on San Antonio’s Northeast Side is set to reopen on Nov. 22 after an extensive remodel.

Santikos Entertainment pushed the original opening date back to “allow more time to train staff,” according to a press release.

The company cited a need for more time to train staff and familiarize employees with the new building as reason to move the original reopening date, which was Friday.

Santikos Galaxy Set to Reopen November 22nd (Lisa Zamora, Santikos Entertainment)

Fans of Disney’s “Frozen” franchise are in luck, the theater will reopen in time for the premier of “Frozen II.”

“We look forward to hosting the community," a spokesperson with Santikos said.

The theater, located at 2938 NE Loop 410, was rebranded as the Rialto BrewHaus in 2003 but the decades-old building was in need of a facelift.

After closing in July, the entire theater was gutted to make way for a blast-from-the-past conversion back to the Galaxy Theater, originally opened in 1979.

The renovated theater will feature 10 auditoriums, recliners, a bar and a full arcade.