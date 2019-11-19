San Antonio’s 50-foot Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s 50-foot blue spruce Christmas tree is arriving at Travis Park Tuesday ahead of the 35th annual H-E-B Tree Lighting Celebration, which will take place Friday.

The tree is a Christmas gift to the city from the Texas grocer, which also commits more than $250,000 every year for the transportation, decoration and lighting of the giant spruce.

This year the tree, which was sourced near Lake Michigan, will be adorned with 10,000 red and white lights in addition to dozens of gold and silver handmade ornaments, according to a press release.

The tree will arrive at Travis Park around 9 a.m. and the Tree Lighting Celebration will take place from 3 - 6 p.m.

H-E-B will provide free VIA bus rides to the tree lighting as well as free ice skating to guests from 3 - 5:30 p.m.

Santa Claus will make a special visit to the park during the celebration, which will also feature family-friendly activities like cookie decorating, holiday crafts, free giveaways and a special area where visitors can write letters to Santa.