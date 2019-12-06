Timberwood Park Elementary wins district-wide math competition

SAN ANTONIO – Timberwood Park Elementary won a Comal Independent School District math competition that included all 18 elementary school campuses.

The teams of 10 fifth-grade students went head-to-head competing in a single-elimination tournament-style bracket that was all done virtually. Timberwood Park faced Hoffmann Lane Elementary school in the final round.

"This is a great way for students to showcase their skills and aptitude in mathematics,” said Sandie Schneider, Comal ISD elementary math coordinator.

Questions were taken from an envelope and dropped on the competition table when the announcer begins the round. Students took a question and recorded their answers on an answer document. When the time ran out, all hands went in the air.

Think you could answer the math questions? Here’s a sample question.

“The college that Kyle attends has 105 classrooms, and each classroom has 25 chairs. How many total chairs are in all the classrooms at Kyle’s college?”