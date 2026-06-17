Tips for budgeting a Father’s Day cookout

SAN ANTONIO – Father’s Day is one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, but feeding family and friends can quickly become expensive.

As food prices continue to strain household budgets, experts said a few simple adjustments can help families celebrate without overspending.

One of the easiest ways to cut costs is by making vegetables a larger part of the menu.

According to BarbecueBible, filling side dishes can help reduce spending on more expensive proteins like beef.

Popular budget-friendly options include grilled vegetables, salads, pasta salads, roasted potatoes and corn on the cob. By offering filling side dishes, hosts could purchase less meat while still serving a satisfying meal.

Experts also recommend being mindful of grilling fuel. BarbecueBible suggested lighting only the amount of charcoal or wood needed for cooking.

If coals remain after grilling, closing the vents can extinguish the fire and allow the fuel to be reused at a future cookout.

When it comes to beverages, personal finance expert Michelle Jacobik said hosts should not feel obligated to provide every drink option for guests.

Instead, she recommended letting guests bring their own beverages to enjoy their preferred drinks. A “bring your own cooler” approach can significantly reduce party expenses.

Hosts can still offer low-cost homemade options such as iced tea, lemonade or fruit-infused water.

Another way to save money is by turning the gathering into a potluck. Encourage guests to bring a favorite appetizer, side dish or dessert can help spread out costs while adding variety to the menu.

For families planning a Father’s Day barbecue, here are some current prices from local retailers:

H-E-B:

Hill Country Fare ground beef (package): $5.49

Ground beef chuck burger patties, 4-count: $8.29

Hamburger buns: $1.48

Corn on the cob: 33 cents each

Ranch-flavored tortilla chips: 98 cents

Walmart:

Tyson chicken drumsticks, 1.5-pound tray: $3.72

Taylor Farms Caesar Mini Salad Kit: $1.97

Mini seedless watermelon: $3.88

Great Value Mild Cheddar deli-style cheese slices, 12-count: $1.67

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