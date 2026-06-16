San Antonio family reflects on meeting Victor Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie at hospital

Two popular San Antonio Spurs players, Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie, surprised multiple patients receiving treatment at a children’s hospital on Monday, June 15, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Alyssa Trinidad said she was shocked to learn her son, Jesiah, needed appendix surgery Monday, so she took him to Methodist Children’s Hospital.

In a Tuesday interview with KSAT, Jesiah said he feels a lot better thanks to hospital staff and the joy from meeting two of his favorite Spurs players.

Recommended Videos

“Right after my surgery, I woke up, and I was in the recovery room,” Jesiah said. “A doctor came and ran into my station and said, ‘The San Antonio Spurs are here. We need to hurry.’”

The Trinidad family rushed to their room to prepare for the surprise. They did not know who would be paying them a visit.

After hearing chaos in the hospital from excited families and hospital workers, the family saw forwards Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie walk into their hospital room.

“What’s up bro? How is it going,” Champagnie asked Jesiah. Wembanyama, who trailed Champagnie, ducked his head to enter the room.

Jesiah said his conversation with the players felt like he’s known them forever.

“They treated me like family,” Jesiah said.

In addition to talking with them, Jesiah said the players gave him autographed shirts from both players.

“I love the Spurs so much,” Jesiah said. “It meant the world to me that they did that for all the kids and me.”

Trinidad said Wembanyama and Champagnie were at the hospital with other families for several hours. Patients were gifted signed memorabilia, stuffed animals and jerseys.

In a Facebook post, Trinidad said the Spurs not only put “a smile on my son’s face, but so many other kids that they visited in the hospital at Methodist Children’s Hospital.”

More recent San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT: