San Antonio Spurs season tickets selling fast as fans look ahead to 2026-27

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ run to the 2026 NBA Finals may have ended, but the excitement surrounding the team remains at a high not seen since the 2010s.

Fans are already turning their attention to next season, and season ticket memberships are proving to be one of the hottest commodities in the Alamo City.

According to the Spurs’ online membership site, full-season ticket packages for next season at Frost Bank Center are already sold out. Limited half-season and partial-season memberships, however, are still available.

The demand comes after a season that reignited excitement around the franchise and gave fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Season tickets can also provide savings for fans who plan to attend multiple games. According to Yahoo! Sports, season ticket holders pay an average of $35 to $85 per game for upper-level seats and $100 to more than $365 per game in the lower bowl.

By comparison, single-game tickets on the resale market averaged about $140 per ticket during the regular season.

Season ticket holders also receive additional perks, including preferred pricing on seats and parking, monthly payment plan options, fan shop discounts and priority access to playoff tickets.

Still, attending multiple games can be expensive when factoring in concessions and other gameday expenses.

Some Spurs fans said the experience of seeing the team in person is worth the investment.

“If you really want to see the game for what it is, I would pay $200 to $300 to see the Spurs,” one Spurs fan told KSAT. “They are worth it and have always been worth it.”

As fans look ahead to the fall and the start of another season, many already have one matchup circled on their calendars: a rematch against the New York Knicks.

“The Knicks for sure,” a Spurs fan said.

“I want to see the Knicks again,” another fan said.

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