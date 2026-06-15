Spurs fans reflect on their favorite memories after heartbreaking loss against Knicks in NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans grieved the 2026 NBA Finals loss in many different ways this weekend. Some expressed sadness and disappointment, while others offered optimism for what the team’s future may hold.

KSAT spoke with San Antonians about the loss and asked for their favorite memory from this season.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t win,” said Ray, a season ticket holder of 38 years, “but we are very proud of them.”

The San Antonio Spurs were the second-youngest team to reach the NBA Finals in league history, just barely older than the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers.

Several fans said they believe the Spurs learned valuable lessons in the postseason that they will be able to take into next season.

“You gained a lot of experience,” Ray said when asked for his message to the young Spurs squad. “Keep going!”

Another fan, Daniel, said his favorite player on the team is second-year guard Stephon Castle.

“He’s aggressive and someone who knows how to handle himself,” Daniel said, acknowledging that once Castle cleans up the turnovers, he will “be a great player.”

Many fans said their favorite memories included honking.

“After we win, we go to (Southwest) Military,” fan Kekoa said. “The whole city comes together. They get a little rowdy, but we love our Spurs.”

As San Antonio has grown, many people were introduced to honking for the first time by loved ones.

“My daughter wanted to go honking so bad,” Southtown resident Mike said. “We told her about doing it back in the day, but finally taking her out to do that was awesome.”

“She was just getting crowds rowled up,” Mike continued. “She’d get people standing and be like, ‘let’s go Spurs!’”

No matter who KSAT talked to on Monday, there was one thing that everyone agreed on: the Spurs will be back and better next year.

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