How San Antonio is celebrating Juneteenth in 2026

SAN ANTONIO – More than a century ago, enslaved people in Galveston learned they had been freed — two years after former President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Civil War ended.

The moment gave birth to what we now call Juneteenth, and the holiday continues to grow in size and significance across the U.S.

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San Antonio has no shortage of ways to honor the day. Here’s a look at what’s happening in the city this week.

Music, narration, and reflection at the Tobin Center

On Thursday, June 18, the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) opens the week’s festivities with Freedom: The Soundtrack of 250 Years at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, located at 100 Auditorium Circle. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The evening marks America’s 250th anniversary with a program exploring the role of Black musical traditions as expressions of power, protest and community.

The San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir performs Black spirituals and gospel anthems, and they’ll be joined by the Grammy Award-winning Sounds of Blackness, whose work spans gospel, jazz, R&B, and soul.

Tickets and more information are available at tobincenter.org/freedom.

Freedom Coalition Parade steps off Saturday morning

The Freedom Coalition Parade kicks off Saturday, June 20, starting at 9 a.m. at Sam Houston High School, located at 4635 East Houston Street.

Organizers describe it as a community gathering where families and friends can come together to educate and remember that freedom is for all. The parade runs through 11 a.m.

More information is available at juneteenthparadesa.com.

Juneteenth Festival returns to Comanche Park

Also on Saturday, June 20, the annual Juneteenth Festival takes over Comanche Park No. 2, located at 2600 Rigsby Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The festival dates back to 1996, when the first Juneteenth Celebration was held at the Freeman Coliseum.

Over the years, the festival has been hosted at the Carver Cultural Center and St. Paul Square before settling at Comanche Park, where it has been held for more than 20 years.

The event has grown into a popular destination for family reunions and community gatherings.

Details are at juneteenthsanantonio.com.

SA Block Party brings an upscale celebration to St. Paul Square

Rounding out the day, the SA Block Party runs Saturday, June 20, from noon to 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Square.

Organizers describe it as an immersive environment designed for professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs, and cultural tastemakers — a celebration of legacy, growth, and Black culture.

More details are at sanantoniojuneteenth.com.

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