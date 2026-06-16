Here’s which City of San Antonio services will be open, closed on Juneteenth

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Friday, June 19, in commemoration of Juneteenth.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.
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Other city services will operate as follows:
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- City Parks and Trails
- Weather permitting, preseason pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (View the pool schedule for details.)
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected according to normal schedules
- Pre-K 4 SA South Center will be open for summer programming, and infant & toddler classrooms are open
- Spanish Governors’ Palace
- World Heritage Center
Closed:
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers, and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Road, Rigsby and Culebra)
- Bitters Brush site located at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) Administration and Records Section
- San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) Administrative Offices
- Head Start administrative offices, school district sites, and Early Head Start Centers
- Other Pre-K 4 SA Centers and Corporate Offices
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Our City Cares
- NXT LEVEL Youth Opportunity Center
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Parking Division Administration offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square