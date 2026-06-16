Here’s which City of San Antonio services will be open, closed on Juneteenth

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City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background.

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Friday, June 19, in commemoration of Juneteenth.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

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Other city services will operate as follows:

Open:

Police will be on duty

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

La Villita and Market Square shops

City Parks and Trails

Weather permitting, preseason pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (View the pool schedule for details.)

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected according to normal schedules

Pre-K 4 SA South Center will be open for summer programming, and infant & toddler classrooms are open

Spanish Governors’ Palace

World Heritage Center

Closed: