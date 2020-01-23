New modern European spot Europa Restaurant and Bar debuts in San Antonio

Looking to chow down on some modern European fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer, called Europa Restaurant and Bar, is located at 8811 Fredericksburg Road.

Europa Restaurant and Bar serves up modern pan-European and new American fare in an upscale, family-friendly atmosphere. The menu features international dishes like German schnitzel, Macedonian kofte and Bulgarian kebapche.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the restaurant and bar has already made a good impression.

Kory M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 10, wrote, "Had a fantastic dinner tonight. We were told about Europa by a friend, and it certainly didn't disappoint!"

And Yelper Mo R. wrote, "Great new place with very interesting and different dishes. The chicken and waffle is fantastic! Awesome selection of draft beer and plenty of TVs. And it has outdoor dining - not one but two patios!"

Europa Restaurant and Bar is now open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday, so stop in to try it for yourself.

