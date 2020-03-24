San Antonio's 4 favorite spots to find inexpensive Mediterranean eats

Craving Mediterranean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Wrigleyville Grill

Photo: lindsay r./Yelp



Topping the list is Wrigleyville Grill. Located at 602 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 146, in Shearer Hills, the Greek spot, which offers hot dogs and sandwiches, is the highest-rated affordable Mediterranean restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 482 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Wrigleyville Grill.

"Local mom and pop. Come and try our scratch recipes as seen on 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'. Goose Island 312, Modelo and Bud light on tap. Chicago street food at its best," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We serve Vienna dogs and Polish sausage, homemade Italian beef on Gonnella bread. Our 100% pork gyros are made fresh with our own special recipe."

2. Athens Greek Xpress & Catering

Photo: Alan B./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Athens Greek Xpress & Catering, situated at 111 S. Flores St. With 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the Greek and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Sarah V., who reviewed Athens Greek Xpress & Catering on Feb. 7, wrote, "Only Greek food place downtown. They have lamb and gyros. They are to die for. When I'm in the mood I go here and get my fix."

And Stacia B. wrote,"Fast, efficient service with friendly, smiling staff. The Greek salad was the best I think I have ever had... wonderfully fresh, crisp and tasty. The gyro was great."

3. Kosta's Greek Food

Photo: michelle h./Yelp

El Dorado's Kosta's Greek Food, located at 12606 Nacogdoches Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Greek spot four stars out of 92 reviews.

Yelper Anthony L., who reviewed Kosta's Greek Food on Jan. 27, wrote, "One of my favorite restaurants in town! Mother always said, 'don't judge a book by its cover' ... This place a gem! Food is always good and hot and fresh and delicious! Go!"

Charles S. wrote, "Four stars for no-frills, delicious food. We stopped in on a whim, and although the restaurant is extremely dated, the food was simple, delicious and hot."

4. Demo's Greek Food

Photo: Demo's Greek Food/Yelp

Demo's Greek Food, a Greek spot that offers salads, sandwiches and more, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1205 N. Loop 1604 West to see for yourself.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Demo's Greek Food.

"Demo's first store opened in 1979 and still going strong, with three locations," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Regarding signature items, "Fresh, authentic, delicious Greek food!" it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Enjoy our famous gyros, dolmas, baklava to die for, vegetarian pita wraps, Greek wine, Greek beer and more!"

