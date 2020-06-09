5 reasons why you might want to consider skipping a restaurant on Father’s Day

While restaurant reservation books are usually filled for Mother’s Day, there traditionally isn’t as much ink required for those same books on Father’s Day, according to one website.

Father’s Day does see an uptick for restaurant activity, according to Womply, which said the holiday brings in 22% more revenue for restaurants.

But that still pales in comparison to the 47% increase Mother’s Day brings to restaurants.

In fact, only 29% of fathers surveyed said they wanted to be taken out to eat on Father’s Day, according to Zagat.

So, why isn’t going out to eat a priority for fathers out there, like it is for mothers on their special day?

Here are five theories.

1). Fathers don’t want to drive.

Loading up the car, driving to a restaurant, dealing with traffic and possibly even constant cries of “Are we there yet?” is something many fathers would prefer not to deal with. This is why arranging for an Uber ride might not be a bad gift idea.

2). Some dads don’t want to dress up.

While putting on your Sunday best is a staple for Mother’s Day, it’s another thing that perhaps fathers would prefer not to deal with.

Zagat found that dressing up was the top complaint of about 10% of fathers they surveyed.

3). The matter of the bill.

Many times, especially when the father is the sole income provider in a household, they have to pay when going to a restaurant. Doing so was the top complaint of 21% of fathers, according to Zagat.

While they’re happy to spoil mothers on their special day and spend money at a restaurant, many fathers said they’d prefer to keep some money in the bank, Father’s Day or no Father’s Day.

4). The enjoyment of grilling.

What better activity is there than firing up the grill and enjoying some patio time on a summer day?

Cooking up some burgers or hot dogs is a joy for many fathers, and Father’s Day provides a great excuse to do exactly that. Asked what their ideal Father’s Day meal would be, 56% said something involving grilling at home, according to Zagat.

5). Fathers just want to relax.

Some dads might not need or want the extra attention. Some might want to lounge and watch sports (despite this being a strange year without many live events), Netflix or hang in a hammock or a backyard pool.

But it seems many dads just want take the day to unwind away from crowds and appreciate their family.