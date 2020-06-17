Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Shady Oaks neighborhood

Visiting Shady Oaks, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Shady Oaks, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lemongrass Thai Restaurant

Photo: joyce k./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai spot Lemongrass Thai Restaurant. Located at 16666 US Highway 281 North, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp.

The spot serves up traditional Thai soup, curry, fried rice and noodle dishes. On the menu, look for pad thai, roasted duck, sea scallops and pepper steak. Try the dumplings to start, then order the Panang curry or the chicken satay as the entree. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Saweet Cupcakes

Photo: saweet cupcakes/Yelp

Next up is bakery and food truck Saweet Cupcakes, which offers cupcakes, custom cakes and more, situated at 16652 San Pedro Ave. With four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business's Yelp page, the bakery aims to create cupcakes that are "simple, moist, fresh, and delicious." The shop offers more than 15 types of cupcakes daily (chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, lemon), along with custom cakes in unique shapes that are decorated with any theme the customer has in mind.

3. Chromatic Edge Salon

Photo: Chromatic Edge Salon/Yelp

Hair salon, makeup artist and waxing spot Chromatic Edge Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1583 Thousand Oaks Drive, four stars out of 13 reviews.

This salon offers haircuts, along with blowouts, extensions and conditioning treatments. Chemical services include perms, highlights, balayage and smoothing treatments. The spot also offers waxing and makeup application services. (Find a full list of all the salon's services here.)

