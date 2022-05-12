Photos: Ukrainians try to heal as war with Russia continues

As the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of slowing, Ukrainians across their country try to heal as they bury the dead and salvage what is left of villages, towns and cities that have been destroyed by Russians.
The city of Mariupol is currently dealing with Russian forces.
An adviser to the Mariupol mayor said Wednesday that Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city.
The adviser, Petro Andriushchenko, said there were few apartment buildings fit to live in after the weeks of bombardment and very little food or drinking water.
Andriushchenko said some residents who have remained in the city are cooperating with the Russian occupying forces in exchange for food.
Meanwhile, the U.N.’s human rights chief says her office has found that Russian forces and affiliated armed groups are responsible for most civilian deaths during the war in Ukraine.
High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the “vast majority” of civilian casualties have been caused by the use of explosive weapons, including heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes.
“According to our information, while such incidents can be attributed to both parties to the conflict, most of these casualties appear attributable to the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups,” Bachelet told a special session of the Human Rights Council on Thursday.
The war is now in its 11th week, and there are little to no signs that it will be over any time soon.
Here are some photos, below, that illustrate the latest happenings overseas.
All photos copyright Getty Images. With information from The Associated Press.