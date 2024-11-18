Skip to main content
Man injured in drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Victim, 19, was taken to hospital in stable condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The 19-year-old man was walking in front of an apartment complex on Pebbleshire, near Starcrest Drive, around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday when police said a white vehicle pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

The man was struck once in the abdomen. The vehicle sped away, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police did not provide any additional vehicle indicators, and it is also unclear how many people were inside the vehicle.

