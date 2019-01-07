Metro Health offers flu vaccine free on first-come, first-served basis

SAN ANTONIO – The flu season in San Antonio is far from over and the Metropolitan Health District wants to help you avoid contracting it by offering a free vaccine.

To receive a free flu vaccine, visit the Metro Health immunization clinic at 210 N. Mel Waiters Way or the clinic at 1226 NW 18th St. For more information, call 210-207-8894 or click here.

“The best step you can take to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications is getting a yearly flu vaccine. So I want to remind everyone to get vaccinated to protect you, your family and everyone else around you,” said Dr. Anita K Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health.

Seasonal flu activity in Bexar County has been elevated for three weeks and continues to increase.

Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine each season, Metro Health said. Pregnant women and individuals with underlying health conditions should get the protection as early as possible.

The flu vaccine is the first step in protecting yourself from the flu. Additionally, people should wash their hands often and ensure others at home maintain the same hand-washing standards. Sneeze or cough into your elbow instead of your hands.

Distance yourself from others and stay home if you start feeling sick, because you may already be contagious.