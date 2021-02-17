Blood donors sought as San Antonio Metro Health declares blood emergency in city

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metro Health has declared a blood emergency in the city, as the recent winter weather has left San Antonio and South Texas in a blood shortage emergency.

Health officials said there is not enough blood on hand to treat trauma cases and patients who need emergency surgeries and procedures which require blood.

At least 2,000 donations have been lost by donor room closures and the cancellation of blood drives, health officials said.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, which health officials said is a subsidiary of nonprofit BioBridge Global, is asking donors to give when able to do so safely at its Donor Pavilion, Shavano Park and Northeast donor rooms.

The facilities are open during daylight hours Tuesday and Wednesday, but health officials said all blood drives have been canceled and the other donor rooms are not open.

Same-day appointments and walk-in donations are being accepted. Officials said donors can call 210-731-5590 for information or to make an appointment, or they can visit SouthTexasBlood.org.

The center expects as the weather improves to extend operating hours at all donor rooms Thursday-Sunday. Health officials said all donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card through Sunday, Feb. 21, as well as donor reward points.

The center will be adding appointments this week as it works to rebuild the blood supply. Health officials said all donors are asked to keep their appointments or call 210-731-5590 to reschedule and open a time for someone else to give.