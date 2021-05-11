Watch live: Dr. Fauci, federal health officials testify before Senate committee on efforts to combat COVID-19

Federal health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, are expected to give U.S. Senators an update on the efforts to combat COVID-19 in a hearing on Tuesday morning.
The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
The witnesses in the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee’s hearing include:
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
- Dr. David Kessler, Chief Science Officer, COVID Response, Department of Health and Human Services.
- Dr. Peter Marks, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration.
- Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC, more than 150 million people — about 58% of all adults — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.
A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that fewer Americans are reluctant to get a shot than a few months ago.
Just 11% of people who remain unvaccinated say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won’t, according to the poll.
In the middle, about 27% say they probably will and 27% say they probably won’t get inoculations if someone with credibility can address their concerns.
