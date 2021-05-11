Watch live: Dr. Fauci, federal health officials testify before Senate committee on efforts to combat COVID-19

Federal health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, are expected to give U.S. Senators an update on the efforts to combat COVID-19 in a hearing on Tuesday morning.

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The witnesses in the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee’s hearing include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Dr. David Kessler, Chief Science Officer, COVID Response, Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Peter Marks, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, more than 150 million people — about 58% of all adults — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that fewer Americans are reluctant to get a shot than a few months ago.

Just 11% of people who remain unvaccinated say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won’t, according to the poll.

In the middle, about 27% say they probably will and 27% say they probably won’t get inoculations if someone with credibility can address their concerns.

