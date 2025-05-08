US says it will reduce health aid to Zambia because medicines were stolen and sold

FILE In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, a man buys a face mask at a pharmacy in Kitwe, Zambia. Zambia faces a Friday deadline to clear debt owed to external investors who have rejected the country's request for deferral of an overdue $42.5 million interest payment amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Emmanuel Mwiche/File)

LUSAKA – The United States will cut $50 million worth of aid a year to the southern African country of Zambia because of the “systematic" theft of medicines and medical supplies the money paid for, the U.S. ambassador said Thursday.

The U.S. had discovered in 2021 that medicines and supplies that were meant to be provided free to Zambians had been taken and were being sold by pharmacies across the country, U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales said at a press briefing.

He said that an investigation of around 2,000 pharmacies in Zambia between 2021 and 2023 found that nearly half of them were selling medicines and products paid for by U.S. aid funds.

The Zambian government had failed to do enough to address the corruption after the U.S. informed it of the theft scandal in April 2024, Gonzales said.

There was no immediate government comment Thursday.

The $50 million is part of $128 million the U.S. gives to Zambia a year for medicines, medical supplies and other support for its health sector. Gonzales said the cuts would affect medications for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, three critical diseases affecting Zambians.

“The United States is taking necessary steps to safeguard, and ensure the accountability of, American taxpayer funds,” Gonzales said.

The action was separate to President Donald Trump's decision to cut U.S. foreign aid across the world, Gonzales said.

He said that the U.S. investigation into the theft also found that medications and supplies for Zambia paid for by the Global Fund and other international donors were also being sold in pharmacies.

Gonzales said he had recommended to officials in Washington that the U.S. start cutting the aid from January next year to give Zambia time to plan new procurements of the life-saving drugs.

