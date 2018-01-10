Paul Venema talks about cancer diagnosis that kept him off air for months

SAN ANTONIO -

As many of you have noticed, one KSAT’s most tenured reporters has been off the air for a little over two months.

That changed with this week, when Paul Venema returned to work after successful treatment for throat cancer.

Venema has been at KSAT since the 1970s.

He was diagnosed with cancer in October and spent the next 10 weeks receiving treatment.

He opened up about his diagnosis Wednesday morning on GMSA @ 9, with Mark Austin and Stephanie Serna.

“Thanks to staff at START Cancer center, some good doctors and the good Lord, we apparently got this thing whipped. The last report from the doctors was get you back to work.," Venema said.

Venema said the cancer did impact his voice, but it is continuing to come back.

