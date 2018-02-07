Shock wave therapy treatment used for erectile dysfunction

MIAMI, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Studies show more than half of all American men experience erectile dysfunction at some point in their lives. Now, a new treatment using shock wave therapy is helping patients get back in the game.

He never played for the NBA, but this Michael Jordan also loves basketball --- although depression had him sitting on the sidelines.

More Headlines

Michael told Ivanhoe, “It affects everything, everything--- my sex life, my personal life, my work life.”

Michael says antidepressants have helped, but the drugs took a toll on his sex life.

“It affects the libido as much as it affects performance,” Michael said.

Experts say erectile dysfunction can affect men of all ages.

“We know from the data that 40 percent of 40-year-olds have an issue, some form of erectile dysfunction,” said Richard Gaines, MD, GAINSWave Medical Advisory Board.

Doctor Gaines wanted to give men experiencing ED a treatment option to the “little blue pill”. So he started GAINSWave therapy, using shock waves.

“Shock waves are ubiquitous; they’re faster than the speed of sound, and they have an effect on human tissue,” explained Dr. Gaines.

Doctor Gaines says studies show using shock waves or sound waves causes blood vessels to dilate and increase blood flow.

“When these sound waves hit the surface of a blood vessel the endothelial cells respond, making new blood vessels and repairing themselves in a process called angiogenesis,” Dr. Gaines said.

The treatment takes about 15 minutes and some patients have reported an immediate response. After numbing cream was applied, Michael says it didn’t hurt at all.

Michael stated, “There was zero pain.”

And he noticed a difference after just two treatments.

Michael continued, “It brings me back to like being 20 again or something.”

Giving Michael back his confidence on and off the court!

Doctor Gaines recommends two treatments a week for three weeks. GAINSWave therapy is not covered by insurance and can cost between three and five thousand dollars for the series of six treatments. Studies are showing the effects can last up to two years. Doctor Gaines has a minority interest in GAINSWave, and helped develop the protocol for patient treatment.

Contributors to this news report include: Janna Ross, Field Producer; Judy Reich, Videographer; Cyndy McGrath, Supervising Producer; Gabriella Battistiol, Assistant Producer; Jamison Koczan, Editor.

To receive a free weekly e-mail on Medical Breakthroughs from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Copyright 2018 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.