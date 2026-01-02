Record-challenging heat, fire danger today Temps are forecast to soar into the mid-80s Record heat possible this afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS RECORD HEAT: Temps to reach mid-80s, record heat possible FIRE DANGER: Gusty west winds and dry conditions create a fire danger BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Sunny and slightly cooler FORECAST HOT FRIDAY
Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket this afternoon. A westerly wind, dry conditions, and sunny skies will help us reach near-record levels. The record is 86° set in 2006.
High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON
Those same conditions are also the reason that an elevated fire threat exists today. Any outdoor burning or welding is discouraged.
Fire danger this afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) WEAK FRONT = BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND
A weak cold front will slide through early on Saturday. That’ll turn the winds from westerly to northerly and drag temperatures down into the 70s. Sunday morning will see temps dip into the 40s. While north winds shouldn’t be too strong, mountain cedar may increase slightly by Sunday.
Extended forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations ▶ 1:00 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos ▶ 0:52 Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center ▶ 1:23 New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen ▶ 0:34 Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio ▶ 1:13 Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam ▶ 0:54 What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake ▶ 1:25 How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio ▶ 1:14 Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests ▶ 3:15 Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas ▶ 2:11 How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says ▶ 1:51 Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 ▶ 2:16 From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life ▶ 0:55 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online ▶ 1:41 FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston ▶ 0:51 Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project ▶ 1:21 TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave ▶ 1:30 Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January ▶ 1:06 Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead Previous photo Next photo