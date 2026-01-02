Record-challenging heat, fire danger today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RECORD HEAT: Temps to reach mid-80s, record heat possible

FIRE DANGER: Gusty west winds and dry conditions create a fire danger

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Sunny and slightly cooler

FORECAST

HOT FRIDAY

Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket this afternoon. A westerly wind, dry conditions, and sunny skies will help us reach near-record levels. The record is 86° set in 2006.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON

Those same conditions are also the reason that an elevated fire threat exists today. Any outdoor burning or welding is discouraged.

Fire danger this afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WEAK FRONT = BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

A weak cold front will slide through early on Saturday. That’ll turn the winds from westerly to northerly and drag temperatures down into the 70s. Sunday morning will see temps dip into the 40s. While north winds shouldn’t be too strong, mountain cedar may increase slightly by Sunday.

Extended forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

