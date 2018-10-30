Texas has more ghost towns than any other state

SAN ANTONIO – All over the nation there are places that once were booming with business and full of people, but now are ghost towns.

New research by Geotab reveals that Texas is home to more ghost towns, than any other state; 511 to be exact.

Of that number, Wilson County, just southeast of San Antonio, has the most of any other county in the state.

According to that latest research, Wilson County has 31 ghost towns.

Here is a list of those once-vibrant communities: