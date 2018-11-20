Elf Louis Christmas Project powered by volunteers

SAN ANTONIO - More than 4,000 miles away from the North Pole, in a former Air Force warehouse, elves are working their holiday magic.

"I just like helping someone open a present they're not expecting," said Pam Gilmore-Tate, who is among nearly 5,000 volunteers that make the massive Elf Louis Christmas Project go.

"We're going to do about 100 more families than we did this past year," said Executive Director Bill Harrison. "It will be about 5,700 families."

The project runs on donations and generosity.

Ty'Yana Curry, 14, spent the second day of her school break unboxing mountains of toys.

"I like helping others," she said. "If I was at home, I'd just be lazing around."

Rebecca Villarreal and her two sons, Nicholas and Gavin, also gave their time to rip open cardboard boxes and stack toy trains.

"I want them to understand what it's like for kids who are less fortunate," she said. "They get to take part in this and make them feel good."

After the toys are unboxed by volunteers, it's time for gift-wrapping. Volunteer slots for teams have long been filled, but individuals and families can show up during wrap hours to help out.

Volunteers for the Santa teams to deliver the gifts are still needed for Dec. 16, 22 and 23. Harrison said 100 teams are still needed. The project provides the suit and beard.

To find out more about volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.