WEIGH IN: Which former San Antonio area restaurants do you miss the most?

SAN ANTONIO – We all have at least one — a restaurant that we adored but unfortunately closed due to various circumstances.

While we can’t bring back your favorite restaurant, it’s always fun to reminisce on the good times.

Recommended Videos So let’s take a stroll down memory lane. We want to know what San Antonio area restaurants you miss the most.

Some of our KSAT employees shared some of the restaurants they miss.

“I miss Audrey’s Mexican Restaurant on Camden.” - Steve Spriester

“Pancho’s Mexican Buffet (Marbach Rd.)”- Mark Austin

“So sad Fratellos just closed. 😭” - Courtney Freidman

“We miss L’Etoile. Used to be on Broadway ( I believe it’s Bistr09 now). They had a great trout almondine. But what really made it special is that’s where Bonny and I got engaged in 1996.” - Mike Osterhage