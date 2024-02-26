60º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Insider

WEIGH IN: Which former San Antonio area restaurants do you miss the most?

Jacala, the Pig Stand, Panchos and more

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Tags: KSAT Insider, Feature, San Antonio
The Pig Stand celebrates 100 years of service

SAN ANTONIO – We all have at least one — a restaurant that we adored but unfortunately closed due to various circumstances.

While we can’t bring back your favorite restaurant, it’s always fun to reminisce on the good times.

Recommended Videos

So let’s take a stroll down memory lane. We want to know what San Antonio area restaurants you miss the most.

Some of our KSAT employees shared some of the restaurants they miss.

“I miss Audrey’s Mexican Restaurant on Camden.” - Steve Spriester

“Pancho’s Mexican Buffet (Marbach Rd.)”- Mark Austin

“So sad Fratellos just closed. 😭” - Courtney Freidman

“We miss L’Etoile. Used to be on Broadway ( I believe it’s Bistr09 now). They had a great trout almondine. But what really made it special is that’s where Bonny and I got engaged in 1996.” - Mike Osterhage

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email