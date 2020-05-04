KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Any Baby Can

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Any Baby Can needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. The mission of Any Baby Can is to serve families with children and youth facing serious health or developmental challenges.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. Any Baby Can helps the community by providing all our services (case management, Autism services, prescription assistance, center for infant & child loss, health and wellness, training classes) at no cost to the families we serve, no matter the income level.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

ABC has seen a 91% increase in calls for assistance with the following items: larger size diapers, pull-ups, wipes, medical supplies, cleaning items, specialized formula, food for special diets, medications, utility payments, school and learning supplies, and gift cards.

ABC is experiencing a spike in requests from families asking for essential items due to lost wages and the inability to get out of the house and wait in long lines with their children.

Regression in children with developmental disabilities and loss of family stability will occur. ABC services will be in higher demand and will be crucial to improving the quality of life for our families. The loss of funding will make it more difficult to meet all of these needs.

Parents are overwhelmed with virtual classes, meetings, sessions, and conferences with teachers or other professionals.

Parents having a difficult time with lack of structure in the home vs. school setting, not enough school work for children (finish assignments very quickly), & expectations from teachers are too high.

Children struggling with understanding why they are at home and not at school. Parents struggling to provide the supervision needed for school work as they balance work. Parent stress has increased due to having family at home all day & having to work from home. Parent stress has increased due to loss of job and income. Parent mental health is declining due to the current situation.

Parents need help with grocery shopping since families cannot wait in lines with their children with special needs; curbside and delivery has been difficult because of the delay in scheduling pick up/drop off and not all items are readily available.

Parents are concerned that ongoing therapies: ST, PT, OT, ABA, etc. have been placed on hold causing concerns for regression in child’s development and behavior.

The postponement of the Walk for Autism, the cancelation of Big Give fundraising events, and the cancellation of other fundraising efforts will have a negative impact on our revenue this year and will eventually impact our ability to deliver services at the same level.

Do you need volunteers?

A. Not currently, our case managers are currently doing door drop-offs to our families.

Q. How can the community help?

*Donations that are needed are listed above.

A. We also have an Amazon wish list for online shopping for some of the items our families are requesting.

Website:

anybabycansa.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/anybabycansa

Address:

217 Howard St. San Antonio, Texas 78212

Related:

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.