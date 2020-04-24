Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message during this challenging time

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community is partnering with United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County in the community-wide “Thank-A-Thon” virtual messaging campaign for individuals who wish to thank those performing vital services serving others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Help thank our healthcare professionals, first responders, teachers, education leaders, grocery and foodservice workers, researchers, scientists, small business employees and childcare staff members.

To participate, go online and select a category and greeting card design (in English or Spanish), write a message and click submit.

United Way Volunteer Center staff will distribute the pdf messages to the selected group’s public affairs and community engagement departments for sharing with their frontline workers.

There is also an option to upload a 15 to 30-second video of giving thanks.

This “Thank-A-Thon” is the perfect way to tell others you care.

“The Volunteer Center at United Way has been engaging volunteers for over 30 years and has received an outpouring of messages asking how to help during these days of self-isolation and social distancing,” said Chris Martin, president and CEO of United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County.

If you would like to make a donation to the COVID-19 response fund, click here.

Click here to make your submission.

