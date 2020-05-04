KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Circle of Arms

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Circle of Arms needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Our mission is to promote mental health awareness through education, fill gaps in the community, and break the stigma. We help by certifying the community from adults, youths, teens, older adults, military, first responders in mental health first aid, a five step action plan which helps someone recognize signs and symptoms of mental illness and how to intervene during a crisis.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We have a Stamped with Love program where we mail handwritten encouragement or birthday cards to anyone needing their spirits uplifted. We offer mental health peer to peer support and counseling at no cost or by donation. We advocate for families or individuals who have been impacted by crime or violence due to mental health Illness. We fill gaps wherever needed.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. With the impact of COVID-19 and social distancing, we had to cancel and postpone our mental health first aid courses. We decided to fill a gap in the beginning of March when we saw people hoarding and some individuals at risk for not being taken care of. We started delivering essential food and hygiene items to the elderly, disabled, veterans, and families with no transportation or income due to COVID-19. We have also been sending wish list items and cards to nursing homes, San Antonio State Hospital, Women’s and Children’s Battered Shelter, and University Hospital. We have been able to furnish a few clients that were elderly and on probation starting a new life with home furnishings due to them not having an income to purchase anything due to COVID-19. We’re also helping a family and baby currently in the hospital fighting every day to get stronger with a care package to mom and family.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. We humbly ask for any monetary, non-perishable food and hygiene items, adult diapers and any home furniture.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. We always need volunteers to help write and send cards, deliver essential food and hygiene items and admin.

Q. How can the community help?

A. The community can help by awareness of our organization and utilizing our organization as a resource. No one should feel alone.

circleofarms.org.

facebook.com/circleofarms

