KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Daily Bread Ministries

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Daily Bread Ministries needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. We partner with churches and ministries, whom we refer to as Ministry Partners, throughout the Greater San Antonio Area, which operate food pantries in their communities. We provide them with quality, nutrient-dense food that they distribute to those in need. Additionally, we provide our Ministry Partners with resources and training which aim to address the root cause of poverty. These classes include topics such as money management, parenting, grant writing, and leadership development. Since the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis, we have halted our training program, so all our resources can be put into our weekly food distribution program.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We help our community through our two programs- our weekly food distribution and our training program.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. While the need for food has always been great in our community, the COVID-19 health crisis has increased the need dramatically. Not only are we giving away more food than before, but we have also had to make changes to the way we distribute food, so as to ensure the safety of our staff, as well as the safety of our Ministry Partners.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Our urgent need is monetary donations. This will allow us to continue to purchase and procure food for those in need.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Due to the ordinances set by our government leaders to maintain social distancing, we are not utilizing volunteer groups at this time.

Q. How can the community help?

A. The community can help in a variety of ways! Monetary donations are always needed to ensure that we are able to continue to serve those in our community facing hunger. Additionally, we need prayers for our team and for our Ministry Partners as we continue to serve. Following us on social media also helps to spread the word about who we are and how we serve the people of San Antonio.

Website:

dbmsa.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/DailyBreadMinistries

Address:

3559 Belgium Lane, San Antonio, Texas 78219

