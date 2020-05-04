KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Hope Hits Harder

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Hope Hits Harder needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Hope Hits Harder is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children diagnosed with cancer.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. Our goal is to take a portion of the immediate burden off of the shoulders of the families that have just found out their child has cancer. Many of these families have little or no insurance, some are from out of town, and some must give up their jobs to stay in the hospital with their child. We want to give them a little HOPE that people care, and that help is available.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. Due to COVID-19, we have had to cancel a few events, which is our main source of donations. During this crisis, we have been supplying meals to families who cannot leave their houses because their child has cancer and is immunocompromised. We have also been supplying meals to healthcare workers who work on the pediatric cancer floors in all three children’s hospitals in San Antonio.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Monetary donations through our website.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. We do not need volunteers at this time. The meals being delivered to families and healthcare workers are being delivered by the restaurants that we are partnering with so that their employees can keep their jobs.

Q. How can the community help?

A. Any size donations from the community are welcome and goes directly to feeding San Antonio families in need.

Website:

hopehitsharder.com

Facebook page:

facebook.com/hopehitsharder

Address:

27726 Laurel Bloom, San Antonio, Texas 78260

