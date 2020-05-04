KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Inspire Community Fine Art Center

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the Inspire Community Fine Art Center needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Our mission is to nurture the creative potential of our community through art-making that enriches, transforms, and connects.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We offer art classes to communities not adequately served by other organizations: people on the autism spectrum, those with an intellectual development disorder, children ages 6-12 and their families, military families, and those who are institutionalized (hospitalization, rehabilitation, incarceration). We are the only arts organization serving the Fort Sam/Westfort neighborhood. We collaborate with organizations such as Eva’s Heroes, Alpha Home, the Neighborhood Place, the ARC of San Antonio, and Catholic Charities.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. COVID-19 has caused us to cancel half of our programming and layoff many of our artists who teach for us. We have also had to cut hours drastically for the rest of our staff.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Monetary donations would be the most helpful to help us pay our artists and our staff.

Q. How can the community help?

A. The community can support us through donations so that we can continue to support our artists during this tough time so that we can continue to provide art to those who need it.

Website:

inspirefineartcenter.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/inspirefineartcenter

Address:

1943 N. New Braunfels, San Antonio, Texas 78208

