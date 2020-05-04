KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Pink Warrior Angels Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Pink Warrior Angels Hill Country needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Our mission is to provide both emotional and financial assistance to men and women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

PWA Hill Country has helped the community in many ways through our various programs. We have consistently provided over $10,000 a month in financial aid to assist our Warriors with various needs including medical bills, living expenses, groceries, costs to access necessary treatment, and many other burdens that may arise from a breast cancer diagnosis. We provide chemo care kits, mastectomy kits, and mastectomy bras. Our Metawish program was recently launched to grant wishes for women with stage iv breast cancer, which is incurable and terminal. All of our financial assistance programs are designated to the local area.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. COVID-19 has affected our non-profit in a big way. Most recently we were forced to cancel our largest fundraising event of the year which helps raise close to $150k. This event is what helps fund most of our programs. Though it’s been rescheduled for August as of now, we fear the declining economy is going to impact that number greatly. We are currently working on unique and fun ways to raise funds from a distance in an effort to make up for the loss of this event. Our warriors still need treatment, they need food, the bills don’t go away. Many are being told they need to pay medical bills in order to continue receiving treatment and we want to continue to serve them in that capacity.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. We are needing monetary donations, gas gift cards, and grocery gift cards

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. We are always needing volunteers to help spread the word and help us in many many ways so that we can continue supporting our warriors in need.

Q. How can the community help?

A. The community can help in many ways. First and foremost, we need to continue fundraising so that we can continue to serve our local community. The community can help in spreading the word of our organization and help us raise funds during these times so that we can continue forward with our mission. We serve the breast cancer community in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin, and the surrounding areas in a big way. The funds we raise stay local which make us very unique. We would love to have the support of the community in that aspect, as well as in helping us gather some of the necessary items we provide in our kits.

Website:

pwahillcountry.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/pwahillcountry

Address:

2271 Stratford Grace, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

