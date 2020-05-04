KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Roy Maas Youth Alternative

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Roy Mass Youth Alternative needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. RMYA creates brighter futures for children in crisis by promoting individual success and healthy relationships in a safe, healing environment, giving children and families the tools to end the cycle of abuse. RMYA houses children at the Bridge Emergency Shelter, La uerta Emergency Shelter, Centro Seguro Drop-in Center, TurningPoint Transitional Housing, and Meadowland in Boerne.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We work with a population of children who have suffered neglect, abuse, homelessness, and child sex trafficking. We care for these young people, helping them heal with counseling, assist them in getting an education, show they have a future, and teach positive coping skills. Our goal is to help them become productive community members.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. We have taken in more children as other agencies are full, our costs for hygiene supplies for kids an staff have increased while some donors and funders who are so important for our support have stopped funding due to their own financial hardship.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. The agency needs monetary donations as the number of children in need is increasing. We also need the following items:

COVID-19 Hygiene supplies: hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, Clorox wipes, Lysol,

Hygiene supplies: shampoo, conditioner, body soap and deodorant

Bedding supplies: new cots, new towels and washcloths, new twin sheets, comforters, blankets, pillows

Cleaning supplies: soap, disinfectant, laundry detergent pods, cleaning products

Activity supplies: MP3 players, PS3/4 E-rated games, beads, board games, arts and crafts, paint by number, word searches/puzzles, markers, crayons, trivia games, cookie and cake baking supplies

New clothing and shoes: for ages 5 to adult sizes, boys and girls

Non-perishable food items as follows:

Cheese or peanut butter cracker

Applesauce

Pudding

Fruit cups

Granola or cereal bars

Peanut butter

Pasta

Spaghetti sauce

Mac & cheese

Beef jerky

Boxed drinks and juices

Individually packaged chips/ pretzels

Goldfish

Plastic utensils

Gallon-size Ziploc bags

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. While we are closed to volunteers on our premises, we need help from volunteers to solicit donations and support for us and spread the word about our kids and the great work our staff is doing to care for them 24/7.

Q. How can the community help?

A. We ask the community to remember RMYA in their giving. It costs 22-dollars a minute to care for the children at RMYA.

Website:

rmya.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/youthalternatives/

Address:

3103 West Avenue, San Antonio, 78213

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

