KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: San Antonio Threads

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how San Antonio Threads needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Our mission is to provide a safe and nurturing shopping experience for teens (ages 12-21) who are homeless, in the foster care system, in emergency situations, or otherwise referred to the nonprofit. With increased social skills, confidence, and the right attire, teens served by San Antonio Threads are supported in reaching their education and career goals. In addition to allowing teens to focus on their education and careers, San Antonio Threads alleviates the stress on families to afford basic necessities.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. San Antonio Threads provides each teen with a genuine shopping experience of new items where they can select two complete outfits, full-size toiletries, five pairs of underwear, five pairs of socks, a backpack, a hoodie, and a pair of shoes, all for free.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. During this season of need, we have adjusted our services to meet the needs of the community we serve. San Antonio Threads is acting as a hub providing food and toiletries for our teens in emergency shelters, group homes, and fellow nonprofits including the Alamo Area Council of Governments- Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. To counter staffing limitations due to COVID-19, San Antonio Threads is delivering food and necessities directly to our referred youth and families. The number of referrals has increased daily, which has us providing 433 clothing and toiletry bags and 364 family food bags in the month of March.

Due to the challenge of the availability and limits of food, nonprofits have reached out to San Antonio Threads asking for help. We have provided 100 senior food bags to Blessed Angels Community Center, 95 bags to the George Gervin Emergency Shelter, 18 food bags to Family Endeavors’ Fair Weather Lodge, 99 feminine products for SJRC, two van loads of snacks and supplies to the Children’s Shelter. We Were also able to answer the call from Christian Assistance Ministries providing full-size toiletries, 60 loaves of bread, 52 jars of peanut butter, and 20 jars of honey to help take care of the homeless. Too many of our foster youth who have aged out of care, San Antonio Threads has been the only link to assist in receiving groceries.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Nonperishable foods, cereal, deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, feminine hygiene products, microwavable meals, granola, breakfast bars and packages of new underwear adult sizes.

Q. How can the community help?

A. They can share our information on social media, donate via our website, donate items by dropping off or shipping to 10446 Sentinel Street, San Antonio TX 78217.

Website:

sanantoniothreads.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/4ourteens

Address:

10446 Sentinel Street, San Antonio, Texas 78217

