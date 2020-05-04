KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: SJRC Texas - St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how SJRC Texas - St. Jude’s Ranch for Children needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Offering healing and hope to children and families affected by abuse abandonment or neglect.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. Daily, we care for over 200 children within the foster care system. We greatly need help from the community in order to continue to keep the children safe and healthy during this pandemic. As we only receive 50% of funding from the state, we rely heavily on help from the community in order to continue to care for the children.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. COVID-19 has greatly impacted our organization in that we now have the need for double the cost of food, clothing, safety items and activities as we are quarantining the children to keep them healthy. COVID-19 has also affected our finances, as several of our fundraising events were canceled due to the pandemic.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Monetary donations, masks, hygiene items, food deliveries, gift cards, arts and craft items and household items.

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Volunteers and mentors are always needed. At this time, volunteers can’t go on campus to see children due to pandemic, but they can send care packages and begin Zoom calls.

Q. How can the community help?

A. The community can help by donating in any way, and beginning the process to mentor a child or volunteer on campus once we resume normalcy.

Website:

sjrctexas.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/sjrctexas/

Address:

1400 Ridge Creek Lane, Bulverde, Texas 78163

Related:

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.