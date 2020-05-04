KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Soldiers’ Angels

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Soldiers’ Angels needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Soldiers’ Angels provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and their families, and a growing veteran population.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. Every month, Soldiers’ Angels provides over 75 pounds of food to 200 plus low-income veterans and their families; provides hygiene kits and non-perishable box lunches for hospitalized veterans at the Audie Murphy VA Hospital on a weekly basis; provides transportation to low-income veterans to get to health care appointments; provides voice-activated laptops to wounded, ill or injured service members/veterans; and sends care packages to service members who are deployed and supports their families on the homefront.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. The number of requests for our services and programs has increased between 40 to 50%. Low-income veterans are not able to get to the grocery stores to purchase food and staple items so we are providing them with meals and groceries; Activated National Guard and Reserve members are requesting basic items as they are away from their families helping set-up field hospitals and helping hospitals with the management of patient care so we are sending care packages to them; VA Hospital has requested weekly meals for their hospital personnel - doctors/nurses and we are providing at least four meals per week; Requests for over 1,000 masks for veterans and active-duty personnel here in San Antonio; and increased request from the VA Hospital for more non-perishable box lunches to give to veterans who are being seen in the emergency room or being discharged. Soldiers’ Angels is fulfilling as many of these requests as possible but like other non-profit organizations, our donations (both in-kind and cash) are down. We are not receiving as many donated products as in the past because it is difficult for people to get to the stores and our cash donations are down because of so many people without jobs and the uncertainty of the future.

Q. What type of donations do you need?

A. Soldiers’ Angels is in need of the following:

• Granola bars or protein bars

• Slim Jims/beef jerky

• Trail mix or nut packages

• Fruit snacks

• Cheese or peanut butter crackers

• Travel size hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion, deodorant, body wash

• Toothbrushes

• Toothpaste (travel size)

• Lip balm/chapstick

• Hand sanitizer

• Masks, hand-sewn or purchased

• Cash donations to help ship packages to deployed and purchase other necessary items

Q. Do you need volunteers?

A. Yes.

Q. How can the community help?

A. By volunteering virtually – visit our website, donating supplies listed above, making masks for veterans and active-duty personnel and donating cash.

Website:

soldiersangels.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/SoldiersAngelsOfficial

Address:

2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas 78218

