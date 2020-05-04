KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Provide information/resources to grandparents and kinship caregivers who are raising their grandchildren and relatives. We focus our efforts to raise awareness/educate on programs or service agencies. Provide an opportunity for families to network and build community.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We talk to every person who calls us for help on what to do when they get their grandchildren and we sometimes have to make quick connections with attorneys or other agencies that can help the grandparent.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. We have had to postpone all 10 support groups that provided a monthly place for grandparents to gather and find answers to their situation. It has increased the number of hours I or my staff spend talking to the grandparents on a one to one. We have joined with another organization to be able to provide food and supplies to grandparents who do not have transportation.

These grandparents are raising their grandchildren on a fixed limited income and sometimes without the proper documentation for them to apply for financial assistance. Donating clothing, food, shoes, and sometimes we also ask for beds and bedding.

Do you need volunteers?

A. Yes, we can always use volunteers to deliver food and help with administration.

What donations do you need?

A. Monetary to rent an office, continue to buy food and clothing, diapers and adult diapers.

Website:

txgrg.com

Facebook page:

facebook.com/TX-Grandparents-Raising-Grandchildren

Address:

7719 Barhill Post, San Antonio, Texas 78254

Related:

Share your appreciation for our community: Send a frontline worker a virtual message

To see the full list of KSAT Community Giving Tuesday nonprofits featured, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.