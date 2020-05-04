KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Volunteer Services Council of the San Antonio State Hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how the Volunteer Services Council of the San Antonio State Hospital needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. The Council’s primary mission is to improve the quality of life and enhance the well-being of patients receiving treatment at the San Antonio State Hospital by providing goods and services not funded through traditional state funding.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. Assist with patient needs and services not funded through traditional state funding.

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. Volunteers and volunteer groups have not been able to come and volunteer their time and talents with the patients. Our largest fundraiser of the year had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Do you need volunteers?

A. Yes.

Q. How can the community help?

A. Donate patient wish list Items:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Individual bags of chips

Sodas-plastic bottles only,

T-shirts

Shorts/men and women all sizes

Tennis shoes/men and women all sizes

Face masks needed for staff

Website:

sashvsc.org

Facebook page:

facebook.com/vscofsash

Address:

6711 S. New Braunfels Street, Suite #100, San Antonio, Texas 78223

